Bridge Near Bliss Damaged after Collision, Closed to Traffic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Collision has forced the closure of a bridge near Bliss forcing drivers to find other alternate routes. Idaho Transportation Officials are assessing damage to the bridge at Exit 137 that spans Interstate 84 after a vehicle collided into it Tuesday. ITD Spokesperson Jessica Williams said she couldn't comment on the accident, but crews were looking at the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, drivers will need to use the 141. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, according to Williams, however no one was available for comment. Part of U.S Highway 30 is blocked just west of Bliss because of the closure.

