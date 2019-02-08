Bridge Replacement Project to Begin Next Week in Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – A project to replace three bridges that span the Raft River in Cassia County is expected to begin next week, according to the Idaho Transportation.

The department said it will replace both eastbound and westbound Interstate 86 bridges, constructed in the 1960s, and the adjacent Baseline Road bridge. About one mile of interstate also will be reconstructed.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone and motorists may encounter minor delays, the department said. Drivers should expect reduced speeds throughout the project and watch for crews during working hours.

The new structures will be wide enough to accommodate two 12-foot lanes in each direction on the interstate, the department said. The roadway also will be raised to accommodate the new bridges, which will be taller than the current structures.

The general contractor is Boise-based Western Construction Inc., and the project is expected to be complete within a year.