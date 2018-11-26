Bridgeview Estates Thanks Area Veterans with Breakfast

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Thanks for your service, veterans – from Bridgeview Estates.

Bridgeview Estates, an assisted and independent living center, will honor area veterans with a free breakfast for them and their spouses on Tuesday as a way to thank them for their service to the country.

It’s not anything new – the center offers the free breakfast once a month, said Stephanie Otto of the facility’s human resources division – but some area folks might not know about it. Veterans and their spouses can come for breakfast anytime between 7:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, she said.

The full menu is offered, Otto said, from which veterans can choose their meal. Some of the menu items include bacon, eggs, oatmeal, pancakes, sausage and more.

Otto said she wasn’t sure how long the free breakfast has been offered at the living center, but she does know how it started.

“We do have quite a few veterans at Bridgeview and we wanted to honor them,” she said, explaining that opening it up to other veterans in the area is the center's way “to give some thanks to the community.”