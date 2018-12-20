Broncos Men’s Basketball Team Drops Heartbreaker To Loyola

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

This year has been a bit of a struggle so far for the men's basketball program at Boise State. Wednesday night the Broncos dropped their second out of the last three games, and now sit at 4-7 in the Mountain West Conference.

A second half that included the Broncos outscoring Loyola Marymount University by 10 points wasn't enough to overcome the West Conference's top team. Loyola Marymount won 70-69, and improved to 11-1 in the process.

There were bright spots for the Broncos in the game. They out rebounded the lions 30-22 and shot 53%. However, struggles from the free-throw line and the fact they turned the ball over 14 times did them in.

Junior guard RJ Williams led the Broncos with 21 points. The team next faces Pacific at home on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on 98.3 "The Snake," at 12:30 PM (MT).