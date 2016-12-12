Brothers Found Dead after Going Missing in East Idaho
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX) The bodies of two brothers were found near Preston after they went missing last month. According to Idaho State Police Jhoan Nieto, 30, and William Nieto, 26, both of Bogota, Columbia, were found dead off a steep embankment in eastern Idaho on Sunday. ISP believe the car went off State Highway 36 and crashed.
The two men had not been wearing seat belts and were thrown from the Pontiac Sunfie. Authorities say the two men were reported missing earlier in December after no one had seen them since late November.