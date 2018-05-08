Brownlee Reservoir Expected to Be Nearly Full by Memorial Day

Got a boat? All you need is a reservoir.

If you’re a fan of Brownlee, here's some good news: the reservoir is refilling, according to Idaho Power Co., making boat access easier.

The company says boat ramps at Moonshine Mine and Woodhead Park are in the water, and the ramp at Farewell Bend should be in the water on Wednesday.

Idaho Power has been refilling the reservoir 1 foot to 2 feet per day since the beginning of May. The company says it expects the water elevation to be close to 2,070 feet by Memorial Day.

Brownlee Reservoir, located near Hells Canyon, is a 13,000-acre water body that stretches over 50 miles, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Anglers can catch a variety of fish at the reservoir, including bass, bluegill, crappie, rainbow trout and yellow perch, among other species.