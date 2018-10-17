Bruce Willis Sells Hailey Home at Vastly Reduced Cost

I guess Bruce Willis is going to be cranking out another half-a-dozen Die Hard films.

He may need the money. He took quite a hit on selling a Hailey home, although. The national entertainment press calls it Sun Valley because, I guess, the media doesn’t know the difference.

Check out this link and catch some of the pictures! He wanted 15 million dollars. He got 5-and-a-half.

Does this mean he’ll be dropping his airport plans?

Willis is and has been one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws for more than three decades. I don’t believe he’ll be scrambling to cover any losses.