Bruce Willis Sells Hailey Home at Vastly Reduced Cost

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images.

I guess Bruce Willis is going to be cranking out another half-a-dozen Die Hard films.

Willis is and has been one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws for more than three decades.

He may need the money.  He took quite a hit on selling a Hailey home, although.  The national entertainment press calls it Sun Valley because, I guess, the media doesn’t know the difference.

Check out this link and catch some of the pictures!  He wanted 15 million dollars.  He got 5-and-a-half.

Does this mean he’ll be dropping his airport plans?

