BSU Extends Deadline for Firefighters

BOISE, Idaho – Wildfires in Idaho and the West are making it difficult for some firefighters to enroll in school. To accommodate their needs, Boise State University says it is extending admissions and other deadlines for firefighters.

Firefighters who can provide proof of their status as a firefighter this summer now have until Aug. 31 to enroll, according to a news release on Thursday. The deadline extension includes admissions, registration, fee payment, housing check-in and dropping or adding classes.

The university recognizes these students’ roles in protecting the state and region’s natural resources. ... Where possible, faculty have been asked to allow students to catch up with missed assignments. For courses where it is not reasonable to make up missed assignments, students will be withdrawn from the course without penalty. Assignments will not be waived.

The university says its Office of Enrollment Services will coordinate all requests and will notify affected departments and faculty. For question or assistance, students or a family member may call 208-426-2384.