Buhl, Kimberly Wells Fargo Branches to Close

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) – Two area branches of Wells Fargo will close in mid-August, according to a company spokeswoman.

The Kimberly and Buhl branches will close on Aug. 15, Julie Fogerson said in correspondence with News Radio 1310. She explained reasoning behind the decision to close the branches, saying:

It’s not an easy decision or one that we take lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network, and we make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and closures. In the case of our Buhl and Kimberly branches, we’ve seen a decrease in customer traffic over the last few years.

The two branches are among 300 to close this year countrywide, “an increase from the 250 we announced previously,” she said, further explaining what the future might hold for the banking operation:

Based on our current assumptions regarding consumer behavior and our own technology advances, as well as other factors, we could see our total branch network decline to approximately 5,000 by the end of 2020. While branches are important in serving our customers’ needs, customers have more ways than ever to bank and digital usage continues to increase.

Until the two closures in August customers can continue using the banks as they always have, she said, but after that Buhl and Kimberly customers can visit branches in Jerome and Twin Falls.

Fogerson said she could not say at this time if further branches would close in south-central Idaho, but that “we will continue to keep top of mind the needs of our communities and team members.”