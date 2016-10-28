Buhl Man Arrested after 130 mph Run on Motorcycle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Police arrested a Buhl man for allegedly driving a motorcycle in excess of 130 mph. Nevada K. McCutcheon, 33, of Buhl, was arraigned in Magistrate Court in Twin Falls Thursday on charges of driving without privileges, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanor charges.

Early Thursday morning, a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his patrol vehicle along U.S. Highway 30 when he clocked a motorcycle driving westbound on at 94 mph. The deputy pursued the motorcyclist, but could not gain on the driver, court documents said. After about a five-mile pursuit, the motorcyclist, later identified as McCutcheon, pulled into a parking lot in Buhl, laid his motorcycle down and put his hands up and walked toward the patrol vehicle, according to court documents.

The deputy asked if McCutcheon was crazy for driving that fast. McCutcheon allegedly apologized multiple times, court documents said. Another deputy at the jail allegedly found a syringe in McCutcheon’s sweat jacket pocket at the time of booking. McCutcheon was booked on a $5,000 bond. His pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. before Judge Thomas Kershaw at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.