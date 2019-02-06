Buhl Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Child Enticement

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities said they have arrested a 26-year-old Buhl man for child enticement.

Jacobo Ramirez-Aguilar was arrested without incident on Tuesday on a Blaine County warrant for felony child enticement through use of the Internet, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement that detectives from his office and Idaho State Police officers arrested the man and booked him into the Twin Falls County Detention Center. Bond on the warrant was set at $50,000.

The investigation revealed that Ramirez-Aguilar started messaging a 14-year-old Blaine County girl last December, allegedly asking the girl to engage in sexual acts with him, Harkins said in the news release. The messages were discovered by the girl’s parents and turned over to authorities. Investigators later identified Ramirez-Aguilar and located him in Buhl.

A future hearing will be set in Blaine County after Ramirez-Aguilar is arraigned in Twin Falls County.

The sheriff reminds parents to monitor and be involved with their children’s online activities, including social media.

“Nationwide we see many cases that evolve just like this one,” Harkins said. “Remaining vigilant to online predators is essential for the safety of our children.”