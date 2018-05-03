Buhl Man Arrested on Rape Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Buhl man faces three rape charges and another for battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

Dallen Pearson, 22, faces multiple felonies after allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

The alleged harassment started Oct. 31. After leaving a party that night, the victim said Pearson asked her to perform a sex act and she said no and started yelling at her.

The police report said Pearson would not take her home after she asked and he threatened to kill her. Pearson eventually took her home after threats and the victim attempted to break up with Pearson the next day.

According to court documents, charges of kidnapping and stalking were filed in January 2018. The charges were then amended to battery.

In recent weeks, the victim met with authorities again, telling them Pearson and her had intercourse during their relationship. The victim was 17 years old at the time and stated that he was aggressive to her during the act.