UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police Vincent Gauthier died from his injuries at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) A 43-year-old man was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Jerome County. Idaho State Police say Vincent Gauthier was ridding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on 900 S close to 2027 E when he missed a curve and was thrown off. The crash happened a few minutes after 5 p.m. Gauthier was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance. ISP says Guathier was not wearing a helmet.