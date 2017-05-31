Buhl Man on Motorcycle Dies After Crash Near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man riding a motorcycle near Hagerman Tuesday afternoon. According to ISP, Dale Adams, 72, died at a Twin Falls hospital after he hit a car trying to make a u-turn on Highway 30 at around 8:21 p.m. ISP says Angel Tafoya, 27, of Buhl, was headed east on Highway 30 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer and failed to yield to Adams while making a U-turn. Adams was also headed in the same direction and hit the front drivers side of the Trailblazer. The passenger on the motorcycle, Shirley Cegelis, 53, of Paisley, OR, was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital; she had been wearing a helmet. ISP says it is not clear if Adams had his helmet on. The SUV driver did not need to be transported.