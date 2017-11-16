Buhl Trucker Injured in east Idaho Crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX) A 30-year-old Buhl man was sent to an eastern Idaho hospital after his truck overturned trying to avoid another truck on the interstate near Blackfoot. Challis Haumont was driving a Peterbuilt semitrailer at around 2:22 a.m. on Interstate 15 when another semitrailer pulled in front of him, according Idaho State Police. The other semitrailer had been parked on the right side of the roadway and turned in front of Haumont's truck to use the median crossing, which is illegal. Haumont tried to avoid hitting the other truck and went into the median, toppling the truck. ISP says Haumont wasn't wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital in Blackfoot. The crash is under investigation.