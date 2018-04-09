Buhl Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A 23-year-old Buhl woman has been killed in a crash on Highway 93 after being struck by a semitrailer Sunday evening. According to Idaho Idaho State Police, Cassidee Kippes, driving a Chevrolet S10, failed to yield to the truck that was traveling north on the highway and was hit at at the intersection of 3800 North a little after 7 p.m. ISP says the truck rolled and caught on fire. The truck driver, George Acosta, age 69, of Sacramento, CA, was wearing a seat belt and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Police say Kippes was not wearing a seat belt. The intersection of Highway 93 and 3800 N is still blocked.