Build Your Own AR-15

Liberals can’t keep pace with American ingenuity.

you could throw out the Constitution and take the Chinese approach

The Washington Examiner explains there is a surge in the number of people building their own AR-15s. Liberals have bladder issues when they see an AR-15 because it doesn’t look like Grandpa’s deer rifle with a wooden stock. So Lefty wants anything with looks that frighten him to be banned.

When someone realized a few years ago you could manufacture firearms with a laser printer government lost control of any ability to put the brakes on firearms possession. What do you do? Ban printers? Now you could throw out the Constitution and take the Chinese approach. Government determined malefactors could be spotted with facial recognition software. They then could be jailed and join the organ donor program to prop up wheezing old members of the Politburo.