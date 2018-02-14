Bull Roams Las Vegas Streets Before Being Corralled

LAS VEGAS (KLIX) – An animal control team in Nevada knows how to take the bull by the horns.

Early Wednesday morning, residents in a Las Vegas neighborhood woke up to see a bull roaming the streets, according to KIFI Local News 8. The bull, whose owner was still unidentified at the time of the report, roamed the streets for two hours before the animal was corralled and moved.

It is unconfirmed if the bull tried any slot machines during his time away from the livestock pen.

This was not the first time a bull has run loose in Las Vegas. Another bull enjoyed a bout of freedom on April 16, 2017, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, before it also was corralled.