Bullies & Bikers in Idaho

Chip Somodevilla, Gettty Images.

 

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

Some law enforcers are scratching their heads over a profiling bill. Sgt. Dan Thom is a spokesman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department and a biker in his leisure time

A number of Idaho Legislators are forwarding a bill to prevent the profiling of motorcyclists.  Sgt. Dan Thom is a spokesman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department and a biker in his leisure time.  In 22 years of law enforcement, he has never profiled anyone on a motorcycle and explains the law is already clear on profiling.  Sgt. Thom also spoke to us on Top Story about some nasty weather, bullying on social media and a proposal to remove front license plates from cars.

