Bullies & Bikers in Idaho

Courtesy, Bill Colley.

A number of Idaho Legislators are forwarding a bill to prevent the profiling of motorcyclists. Sgt. Dan Thom is a spokesman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department and a biker in his leisure time. In 22 years of law enforcement, he has never profiled anyone on a motorcycle and explains the law is already clear on profiling. Sgt. Thom also spoke to us on Top Story about some nasty weather, bullying on social media and a proposal to remove front license plates from cars.