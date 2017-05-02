Burley Man Indicted on Drug Charges

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) A federal grand jury has indicted a Burley man for allegedly dealing methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lucio Juarez is facing charges of distribution of and conspiracy to distribute meth. The charges stem from December 2016 and April of this year were Juarez is accused of working with other people to distribute meth. Charges allege there were four separate times Juarez allegedly handed out the narcotic. Police searched two places in Burley and Heyburn related to this case. Juarez is facing up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000,000, and four years of supervised release.