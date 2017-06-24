Burley School Bus Involved in Non-injury Pileup Near Pocatello

FROM IDAHO STATE POLICE: On June 23, 2017, at approximately 2:20 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a non-injury crash on Interstate 15 in a construction zone at milepost 77, north of Pocatello, ID.

Arthur P. Korman, 56, of Henderson, NV was driving northbound in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. Following Korman was Jacob N. Rosen, 25, of Pocatello, ID, driving a 2009 Chevrolet box van. Following Rosen was Callie M. Smith, 36, of Burley, ID, driving a 2015 Blue Bird school bus, carrying approximately 30 minor passengers from the Cassia County School District. Korman and Rosen slowed for construction traffic. Smith slowed for traffic, but still struck the rear of Rosen's vehicle.

Rosen lost control of the box van, and struck the rear of the Hyundai, then went through the construction cones, into the oncoming southbound traffic. John W. Palmer, 38, of Blackfoot, ID was driving southbound in a 2015 Peterbilt tractor pulling a 2013 Polar tank trailer. Palmer struck Rosen's box van after it crossed into southbound traffic.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts. Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 30 minutes. Southbound traffic continued to be blocked for approximately an additional 20 minutes.