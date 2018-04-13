Burley To Host Music Festival Featuring Foghat

Popular 1970s rock group, Foghat , are headlining a music festival in Burley coming up in June.

This performance, which is taking place June 16, is part of the Burley Summer Concert Series , and will feature a handful of other bands, including Dirty Johnny. Tickets can be purchased at the event's Facebook page , and a meet and greet opportunity is available.

Foghat has racked up eight gold records during their time together, and are known for such songs as "Slow Ride," and "Fool For The City," to name just a couple.

The music festival will be held at the River's Edge Golf Club in Burley.