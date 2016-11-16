Burn Calories Before Dinner on Thanksgiving at Annual CSI Turkey Trot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Before you stuff yourself with turkey on Thanksgiving, you might want to burn a few calories ahead of time. Here’s one idea:

Visit the annual Turkey Trot, sponsored by the College of Southern Idaho’s Recreation Department, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the CSI Expo Center parking lot.

If you find a frozen turkey along the way, it’s all yours – as long as you cross the finish line.

The family-friendly 5k run/walk is open for all ages. Cost to participate is $20 per person, or $60 for a family of four. Proceeds will help fund spring activities in the Recreation Department, but each registrant will receive a t-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. You may show up in costume, if you’d like.

Three frozen turkeys will be placed along the route. Those who find a turkey, and carry it across the finish line, will be able to take it home with them.

As a finale to their participation, according to the college, walkers and runners will be invited to glide over the finish line on the zip line at the CSI Challenge Course. Just be sure you don't drop the frozen turkey – or you can let your buddy carry it across the line for you while you zip by overhead.

Register online. For more information, contact Scott Rogers at srogers@csi.edu or 732-6488.