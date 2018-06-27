Business Moves To Downtown Twin Falls Location

Grace Dance Academy has been in their new Downtown Twin Falls location since March but are ramping up for their next semester of classes.

Grace Dance Academy has been up and running for five years and has been operating out of Amazing Grace Fellowship until recently. With growing numbers they needed a permanent home.

That permanent home is now Downtown Twin Falls at 978 Wendell St. The school is always looking for students. Their next semester starts August 13th. All ages are welcome for a different variety of classes. Their regular classes start for age 3 - 18, but there are classes like yoga, mommy and me and adult classes for those who are interested.