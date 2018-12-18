Butch Otter Will Join Trump’s Cabinet (Prediction)

My Money’s on the Governor as the next Secretary of the Interior.

Ryan Zinke resigned last weekend. Like Otter, Zinke was a Westerner (from Montana) and the job usually goes to someone who deals with some serious land issues.

Representative Raul Labrador is also mentioned as a possibility. He interviewed for the position two years ago and was runner-up to Zinke.

Otter’s case gets a little more interesting. He posted his “resume” at the Washington Examiner. The publication is respected and read by Washington insiders. Otter wrote about his experience with wildfire management. You can read his story by clicking here . Stay tuned! He may be catching a flight soon and meeting with the President.