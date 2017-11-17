Caldwell Man Arraigned on Sex Crime Charges in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Caldwell man accused of enticing girls in Twin Falls earlier this fall was arraigned in Twin Falls County Magistrate Court Thursday. KMVT previously reported that on Sept. 24 Caldwell Police arrested Chad Lee McLean, 41, on other charges and believed he matched the description of a man who’d talked with three different girls in the Twin Falls area several days before. According to court documents, McLean admitted to talking to three girls, two of whom were walking home from Harrison Elementary School. One of the girls he reportedly offered a ride home on Sept. 17, and the girl ran to a nearby house. McLean faces three counts of attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 and three attempted second-degree kidnapping. According to a probable cause affidavit, McLean told police he’d served 15 years in prison and was convicted of attempted rape in Washington. He told police he had an infatuation with girls age 8-12. When asked by police what would have happened if one of girls would have gotten into his car he said he wouldn’t have let that happen, but if one of the girls had gotten into his car there was a 20 percent chance that he would have attempted to touch her.