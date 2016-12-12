Caldwell Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

BOISE, Idaho – A judge has sentenced a Caldwell man following a guilty plea to one count of insurance fraud.

Mark Harkins, 41, was sentenced on Dec. 8 by Judge Thomas J. Ryan in district court in Canyon County. Harkins pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 18.

Andrey Popov/ThinkStock

During sentencing, Judge Ryan withheld judgment and placed Harkins on felony supervised probation for five years. Ryan also sentenced Harkins to 10 days of sheriff’s inmate labor in lieu of jail time. The state will also ask a court to order Harkins to make $14,641 in restitution.

According to Idaho Department of Insurance investigators, Harkins reported damage from irrigation water seeping into his home’s basement in June of 2014. His insurance policy, however, did not cover flood damage and the claim was denied.

About one month later, Harkins filed a new claim for water damage to his basement. He said a washing machine hose had ruptured and caused the damage. An investigative engineer examined the hose and concluded the hose did not rupture, but was intentionally cut. As a result, DOI investigators concluded that Harkins had knowingly provided false information to his insurance company.