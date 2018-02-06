California Comes to Idaho, Part 4
In our continuing series about a dysfunctional neighbor we present you with a paycheck for staying at home.
Six-thousand dollar grants I suspect you could spend at the pub while guzzling beer
Stockton, California is testing a program to provide the poor with base incomes. Six-thousand dollar grants I suspect you could spend at the pub while guzzling beer. To Paraphrase, money for nothing and the wings are free.
If the program becomes permanent Stockton’s past bankruptcies could be a chronic condition.
Fear not, raise taxes on working people! The catch all solution for all things California. A former member of the state’s legislature spoke on the Fox Business Network and predicts more refugees will be moving to low tax neighbors. What’s our plan for the deluge?