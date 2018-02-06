California Comes to Idaho, Part 4

In our continuing series about a dysfunctional neighbor we present you with a paycheck for staying at home.

Six-thousand dollar grants I suspect you could spend at the pub while guzzling beer

Stockton, California is testing a program to provide the poor with base incomes. Six-thousand dollar grants I suspect you could spend at the pub while guzzling beer. To Paraphrase, money for nothing and the wings are free.

If the program becomes permanent Stockton’s past bankruptcies could be a chronic condition.