California Comes to Idaho, Part 4

The Land of Bilk & Money. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

In our continuing series about a dysfunctional neighbor we present you with a paycheck for staying at home.

Six-thousand dollar grants I suspect you could spend at the pub while guzzling beer

Stockton, California is testing a program to provide the poor with base incomes.  Six-thousand dollar grants I suspect you could spend at the pub while guzzling beer.  To Paraphrase, money for nothing and the wings are free.

If the program becomes permanent Stockton’s past bankruptcies could be a chronic condition.

Fear not, raise taxes on working people!  The catch all solution for all things California.  A former member of the state’s legislature spoke on the Fox Business Network and predicts more refugees will be moving to low tax neighbors.  What’s our plan for the deluge?

