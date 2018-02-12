BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A California man is waiting to be sentenced after a jury convicted him on gun possession charges for a 2016 shooting in Twin Falls. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Idaho says 38-year-old Eric Hunter, of Victorville, California, was convicted by a federal jury of two counts of felon in possession of a firearm last week. On December 16, 2016 Hunter was accused of firing a shotgun at a home in Twin Falls. Later, on January 6, 2017 a woman reported to police that Hunter had stolen her car and $27,000. Twin Falls Police later found Hunter driving the car and the money along with a shotgun and ammunition in a bag. He was not allowed to carry any firearms because of a previous felony convictions for witness intimidation. Hunter will not be sentenced until May this year and could be facing up to ten years behind bars and a $250,000 fine for just one count of felon in possession of a firearm.