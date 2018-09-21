BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) A California motorcyclist was hurt in a traffic accident south of Bellevue on Highway 75 Thursday afternoon. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says that at around noon, 43-year-old George Benfit, of Fullerton, was headed south on a Triumph motorcycle when he tried to pass a slow moving vehicle, just south of Timmerman Hill, when he lost control and was thrown in front of the bike. Benfit was wearing a helmet and protective clothing; he had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. Part of the Highway was blocked.