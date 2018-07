RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX) A 68-year-old California man was killed Sunday in north Idaho after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck. According to Idaho State Police, Jesse Villa, of Torrence, was travelling on State Highway 53 near Rathdrum, when 22-year-old Joseph Bitner, of Athol, turned in front of him in a Ford pickup truck. Villa, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.