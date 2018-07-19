California Man Killed Near Hamer after Driver Falls Asleep

HAMMER, Idaho (KLIX) A California man is dead after the driver of the car he was in fell asleep in east Idaho. Steven Hormuth, age 68, of Santa Ana, was ejected from the Lexus SUV he was in when it rolled off Interstate 15 near the small community of Hamer Wednesday at around 1:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. Veronica Hormuth, age 63, also of Santa Ana, was driving the SUV when she fell asleep and drifted off the roadway, she was flown by air ambulance to Easter Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. ISP says the two were only wearing the lap portion of their seat belts.

