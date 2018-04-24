California Movement To Part Ways From The United States Reborn

A signature collecting effort is again underway in California for supporters of a movement whose goal is complete and total exile from the United States.

YesCalifornia has a goal of 366,880 signatures by October 20, 2018, to further push for complete independence from the US. Backers of the campaign, which is also identified as #Calexit, are ultimately seeking a 2019 independence referendum in which state citizens would be allowed to determine what happens within territorial boundaries.

Measure 18-001 proposes California become an independent country, where decision making power rests with the citizens. In the past decade, multiple attempts to divide the state into separate territories have gained spurts of momentum, but nothing resembling anything concrete has come out of it.