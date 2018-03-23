California Prepares to Split in Two or Even More

More doom and gloom about the failed state of California.

The rebellious left coast is making some noise about leaving the union. I don’t think it’s likely anytime soon, although. The move to split the state into separate components may be gaining steam. Check out this link from Dennis Michael Lynch.

While there certainly is some California Dreamin’ underway many of these proposals haven’t even addressed allocation of shared resources, water rights and shared debts.