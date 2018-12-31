Californians Are Changing Idaho In Terrible Ways

This must be a California thing. I mean, who the heck hangs toilet paper over versus under?

We’ve got a Nevadan who uses that potty and as most of you know, Nevadans are Californians in training.

This morning I came back to work after a lengthy vacation and discovered this faux pas in not one but two loos!

After seeing this offense in the men’s room I looked into the women’s rest stop and saw the same thing. We’ve got a Nevadan who uses that potty and as most of you know, Nevadans are Californians in training.

Next they’ll be demanding fresh ground coffee beans and lattes in the commissary. Within five years state and local taxes will quadruple and we’ll all have permanent tans.

Build a wall? Yeah, how about just north of Jackpot?