California’s Conquest of Idaho, Part 3

More evidence the Golden State is coming to the Gem State.

What could be more whacky than a guy named Moonbeam?

The Washington Post, known as Pravda-on-the-Potomac, has a story warning California is about to get even loopier. You can read it at this link.

Governor Jerry Brown, nicknamed “Governor Moonbeam” by the late columnist, Mike Royko, is leaving office. What could be more whacky than a guy named Moonbeam?

I’m reminded of a conversation I had more than 15-years-ago with a friend. A few years prior, when he had been the top rated morning host in a big city, he had been fired in a cost-cutting effort by his employer. Then his wife suddenly died. Our conversation came about when I got let go at a TV station and then broke a leg and got sued for divorce. I commented things couldn’t get much worse. “Things can always get worse,” he responded.