HELLS CANYON, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s a little ways away, but people like to visit. If you’re one of them, you better hurry – reservations for campgrounds at Hells Canyon are filling up fast for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to information from Idaho Power, which manages four campgrounds at the site, said those wishing to visit Hells Canyon for the upcoming holiday should go online to reserve their spot now.

“There are still spots available,” Bill Dyke, Idaho Power biologist, said in a company release. “But a lot of spaces are already reserved, and we expect that’s going to continue over the next couple of weeks.”

He said campsites at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home are more readily available, but Dyke expects those also will begin filling up soon.