Campsites Near Salmon Falls Reservoir Underwater

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho authorities are warning people to be cautious around high waters while camping this Memorial Day weekend.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has warned campers that many campsites near Salmon Falls Reservoir are underwater: Gray's Landing, Backwaters, Big Sand Bay and Norton Bay are unusable. The sheriff's office says fee campsites at Lud Drexler Campground are available, but limited. Water is near the restrooms and has limited parking.