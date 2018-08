I haven't lived here long, but long enough to see some of the major changes throughout the valley. We want to know if we guessed how long you have lived in the Magic Valley based on this quiz.

I mean seriously, 90% of the stuff on the quiz happened well before I moved here. But, do you remember these things?

Did we guess how long you have lived in the Magic Valley based on your answers? How did we do? Did we miss anything?