Can You Actually Sled In The South Hills Right Now?

Last week we heard that there was snow up at Pomerelle and at Magic Mountain so when it snowed on Sunday we decided we had to see it for ourselves. Was there snow? Yes. Was it impressive? No. But, my kids were able to make the best out of the little strip of snow on the mountain at the Lower Penstemon site.

South Hills Fall Snow

Would I recommend that you head up to the South Hills right now to play in the snow? No, but I would say you should go up for the chance to see some snow but mainly to see the trees as they continue to change colors.