Can You Break A Window To Save A Dog In Idaho? Nope
A lot of people think that it is not against the law, in serious circumstances, to break a window if a dog is trapped in a hot car. Well, according to Idaho law, you can't.
People in Idaho love their pets, and they love other people's pets. You cannot, according to law, break a window to save a dog in a hot car. There are 29 states that have some sort of hot car law, but Idaho doesn't.
So, if you do decide to smash a window in and save a dog anyway, most of the time it is a fine or a misdemeanor. If you don't want to break the law and still save the dog here is how you can make the process easier while staying within legal boundaries.
- Call the police
- Take a photo of the license plate
- Stay with the animal
- Ask someone to get water and wait for the police.
What would you do if you found a pet in a hot car? Would you break the law or would you wait for police?