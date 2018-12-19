Can You Go Overboard Decorating for Christmas?

Picture by Bill Colley.

A side of me says some people go overboard decorating for Christmas.

The only part I wouldn’t like would be tearing down some of the displays

Then I stand back for a moment and realize I like looking at some of these displays.  Driving home yesterday I snapped a few photographs of the efforts people are making.

Some are a bit understated, others resemble a visit to Toyland.  If it brings joy, then why stop?

The only part I wouldn’t like would be tearing down some of the displays, which clearly took a lot of planning and serious work.

