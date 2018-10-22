Can You Guess Idaho’s Favorite Classic Horror Movie Villain?

I love a good scary movie! There have been some great ones over the last few years including White Noise, The Babadook, and more recently A Quiet Place. In those movies the cause of the fear doesn't get a ton of screen time - which actually makes it even more scary! I feel like years ago the villains got more screen time with Dracula, Freddy Krueger, and Michael Myers. That being said, if you had to choose a favorite villain from a classic horror movie, who would you pick.

Most Likely Not This Version of Frankenstein's Monster via Lionsgate

According to a collection of Google searches gathered and organized by the website Frontier Bundles, Idaho searches more for Frankenstein's Monster than any other classic horror character...but I'm assuming and hoping it isn't the monster from I, Frankenstein.