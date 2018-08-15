Can You Guess Idaho’s Most Searched For Summer Obsession?

Summer in Idaho is a roller coaster ride of emotion and visual overload. There are so many beautiful places to visit and fun things to do but there are also always fires causing hazy skies, loads of gnats and mosquitoes, and hot days. Despite those few negatives, Idahoans will always brave the outdoors to enjoy our favorite summer activities.

And it would seem that camping is at the top of that list. According to data gathered by Home Run Inn, Idaho searches for campsites the most when it comes to summer things. Not a real surprise since there are so many places to camp in Idaho. I wonder if fishing, boating, shooting, or grilling made it on our list (if we had a top 5)?