Can You Help Idaho Fish and Game Catch Trashy People?

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for a little help from the public in tracking down who may be responsible for dumping trash at a public access site near Buhl. The department shared a picture of an old mattress, blankets and other garbage items thrown out near the Bordewick access site along the Snake River earlier this week. If you have any information call Fish and Game at 208-324-4359 or message them on their Facebook page:

