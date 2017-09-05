Can You Worship Two Football Squads?

Growing up, I had a pair of favorite professional football teams. One was local and the other employed my favorite player.

I learned pain young. The clubs are a combined 0 for 8 in Super Bowls (you can fill in the blanks).

As time has passed, my allegiances to football teams aren’t nearly as strong as my adherence to my favorite baseball team. I can watch football with few expectations because I’m conditioned to know the Bills and Vikings will always foul up a good thing. When I’m watching baseball, I’m twisted in knots.

Look at the picture above. Lower left hand corner of the rear windshield. I don’t know about you, but I think Bills/Vikings is acceptable and because they rarely play each other I’m not forced to make choices but…

How can you possibly be a fan of both Boise State and Oregon? This is just plain sick!