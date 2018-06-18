Canada Has an Inferiority Complex

I get the impression a lot of Canadians I meet sport an inferiority complex.

The current Prime Minister’s father once said when he had the job living next to the U.S.A. is like sleeping beside an elephant. Canada is my second favorite country and I’ve had a great many friends there, however.

The healthcare system north of the border is indirectly subsidized by American workers. Your tax dollars provide the umbrella allowing our neighbors to reduce defense costs.

Justin Trudeau is benefiting from his country’s “Napoleon Complex”. Don’t know what that means? Short people are said to compensate in order to maintain self-concept. Those of us on this side of the border have a good impression of Canadians but if this continues it may strain the relationship and probably not to the long term benefit of our cold, cold friends.