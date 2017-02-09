UPDATE: Canal Breaches Near Castleford
UPDATE: Several roads in Twin Falls County have been shut down due to flooding.
1300 East at 3400-3500 North
3400 North at 900-1200 East
3500 North at 900-1200 East
3600 North at 900-1500 East
3700 North at 1500 East
3800 North T 2600-2700 East
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A canal breached near Castleford Wednesday night creating the threat of flooding for some homes in the area.
According to information from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the canal breached in two places overnight. Homeowners in the area have been notified of the threat for flooding. The Twin Falls Canal Company is monitoring the situation. County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart says general flooding has continued to be an issue for the county. A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls for individuals and families displaced by the flooding.
General area of first breach: