3800 North T 2600-2700 East

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A canal breached near Castleford Wednesday night creating the threat of flooding for some homes in the area.

According to information from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the canal breached in two places overnight. Homeowners in the area have been notified of the threat for flooding. The Twin Falls Canal Company is monitoring the situation. County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart says general flooding has continued to be an issue for the county. A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls for individuals and families displaced by the flooding.

General area of first breach: