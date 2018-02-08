TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The search for a new Twin Falls fire chief has been narrowed down to a Washington State man. The city of Twin Falls announced the city manager will recommend to the city council to appoint Les Kenworthy as the next head of the fire department. According to the city, Kenworthy was born and raised in the Seattle area and has worked for the Mercer Island Fire Department as deputy chief. He started his career as a firefighter in 1977 held numerous positions including the Training Chief with East Kin County fire Departments Training Consortium, Fire Liaison with the Central Puget Sound Transit Authority and others. A selection team made up of city firefighters and staff narrowed the search from 32 applicants down to 10 and then six. There was only one applicant from Idaho, the rest came from out of state.