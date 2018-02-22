Candidates Can File for Twin Falls County Office on Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Candidates who wish to run for public office in Twin Falls County in the May primary can file starting Monday. According to the Twin Falls County Clerk, people can submit their declaration of candidacy between 9 a.m. February 26, to March 9, by 5 p.m. Those running under a specific political banner can file a declaration of candidacy and pay the filing fee of $40, or file a declaration along with a nominating petition with signatures and not pay a fee. Those running for county commissioner, county clerk, county treasurer, county assessor, or county coroner must pay the fee unless they collect signatures. Those running as independent don't need to pay the fee, but they will have to include the petition. Nominating petitions must include a minimum of five signatures from registered voters within the county; commissioner candidates must get signatures from voters within their districts. Independent candidate's names will only appear on the general election ballot, not the primary ballots. All candidates must be 21 years old or older, with the exception of precinct committee persons who must be 18 years old and up. Candidates must also have lived continuously withing the county for a year prior to the general election. County commissioner candidates must also have lived in their districts 90 days prior to the primary election. Candidate forms and information on the upcoming May 15, primary election can be found at www.twinfallscounty.org.